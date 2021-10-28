ELGIN — Rickey S. Foust, 63, died October 25, 2021. A graveside service will be Saturday at noon at Butler Cemetery. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.