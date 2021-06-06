HACKLEBURG

Rickey Edward Stidham, 58, passed away Friday June 4, 2021. Visitation will be held in Sunday at 3 p.m., until service time beginning at 4 p.m., at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at New Prospect Cemetery.

