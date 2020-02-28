TUSCUMBIA — Rickie Joe Barnes, age 66, of Tuscumbia, passed away February 26, 2020. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 1, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Central Community Cemetery.
Mr. Barnes was preceded in death by his parents, Veron and Hessie Barnes; son, Greg Barnes; and sisters, Judith Wadkins and Patti Patterson.
He is survived by a special friend, Beth McKinney; children, Shawna Foster and Ryan Barnes (April); grandchildren, Laken, Jasper, Alexis Foster, Jordan Kennedy, Eli Barnes and Christina Eastup; brother, Gary Barnes; and several nieces and nephews.
He loved being with his family, and adored his grandchildren. He was talented in repairing anything.
Special thanks to Robbie Gaston and Gina Hayes. The family would also like to express their gratitude to North Alabama Medical Center, Dr. Fletcher and Anthony Hester, RN for their caring and compassion.
