LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Ricky Alton Murks, 62, died October 16, 2020. Visitation only is 1-3 p.m. October 17, 2020 at Greenhill Funeral Home. Ricky is survived by his wife, Deborah Sue Lowe Murks.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.