FLORENCE — Ricky Dwight Rutherford, Jr., 43, of Florence, passed away October 9, 2021. The family will receive friends today, October 12, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home.
Ricky was preceded in death by his father, Ricky Dwight Rutherford, Sr.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Cassey Allen Rutherford; mother, Janice Rutherford; children, Skylar Rutherford (Sarah), Triston Rutherford (Heather), Siera, Avi, Ava, Audia, Adriel and Andriel Rutherford; grandchild, Rilley Rutherford; and brother, Jeremiah Rutherford.
Ricky was a 1997 graduate of Lawrence County High School. He enjoyed being with his wife and children. He had a heart of gold and would do anything he could to help anyone. He was an awesome family man who will forever be in our hearts. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
