SHEFFIELD — Ricky Evans, 58, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Ricky was preceded in death by his father, Benny James Evans, and his grandparents.
He is survived by his children, Amber Brooke Evans Jackson (Daniel) and Austin Blake Evans (Kayla); mother, Carol Evans; brother, Ben Allen Evans (Lorey); sister, Nanette Evans Lash (Bryan); grandchildren, Nathen, Caymen, and Hudson; and niece, Lindsey Lash (Patrick).
