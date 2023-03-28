MORELAND COMMUNITY — Ricky “Frosty” Frost, 69, died March 26, 2023. Graveside service will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Mount Olive Cemetery, Grayson community. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville directing.

