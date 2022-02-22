F 2.22.22 Ricky English.jpg
KILLEN — Ricky Lynn English, 65, of Killen, AL, passed away peacefully in his sleep February 21, 2022 at Florence Nursing & Rehab. Ricky was a painter by trade and of the Baptist faith.

Ricky is survived by his sons, Johnny English and Bobby Peden; brothers, Robert English, Kenneth English and Bobby Biggers; sisters, Glenda Thomas and Bonnie Lee; grandchildren, Mason and Madisyn English and Lily.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen Larimore English and Eunice Marie Barnett English.

There will be a Celebration of his life for the family at a later time.

Philippians 2:12

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

