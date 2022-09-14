TOWN CREEK — Ricky Lee Reding, 63, died September 12, 2022. The graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Old Liberty Cemetery. Visit www.bradfordlwrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

