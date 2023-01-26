F.1.26.23 Ricky Murrell.jpg

LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Ricky Murrell, 68, went to his heavenly home on January 10, 2023, at University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital. He enjoyed life and simply just having a fun time, he loved a fast motorcycle or car and especially his horse riding adventures. A good western or a wrestling match was his television go to.

