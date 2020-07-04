FLORENCE — Ricky O’Neal Mann, age 65, of Florence, passed away July 3, 2020. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at the New Community Freewill Baptist Church cemetery.
Ricky was preceded in death by his parents, W.E. and Betty Mann.
Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Linda Mann; daughter Caren Mann Bradley; grandchildren, Hayley Bradley (Payton) and Tyler Bradley; brothers, Ron Mann (Frances) and Will Mann (Lisa); special aunt, Christine Peters (Winford Dowdy); and several nieces and nephews.
He was retired from Alabama Public Television and a member of the Greenhill Masonic Lodge #402. He enjoyed fishing and traveling.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He never met a stranger and quietly helped many people. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
