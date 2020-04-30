MOULTON — Ricky R. McDougal, 71, of Moulton passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his residence. His visitation will be Friday, May 1, 2020 at Elliott’s Brown-Service Funeral Home from noon until 2:00 p.m. A graveside will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Smyrna Cemetery with Redmond Talley and Ken Johnson officiating.
Mr. McDougal was born in Florence Alabama on October 28, 1948 to James E. and Mattie E. McDougal (deceased). He had a long career in law enforcement, Deputy Sheriff in Lauderdale and Lawrence counties. Worked at Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant as public safety officer for 23 years, did private investigation for several years up to his death, was a dedicated member of the Republican party, a member of Lloyd Glenn No. 6 Masonic Lodge in Moulton. An avid University of Alabama fan “Roll Tide” he watched every game. Was a member of the Chalybeate Volunteer Fire Department, a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church.
Survived by his wife, Deborah Jones McDougal; sons, Byron McDougal, Stacy Norwood, Chris Norwood (Aline); brothers, Jimmy McDougal, Dennis McDougal, Kenny McDougal; grandchildren, Hunter, Amber, Jessica (Jody); great- grandchildren, Anna Kathrine, Addy, Karsyn, Lexi, Emaleigh, Mykila, Bella, Bryant, Paetyn, Lila Kate.
