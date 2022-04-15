FLORENCE — Ricky Ray Y’Barbo, 65, of Florence, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at UAB Hospital. Visitation was Thursday, April 14th from 12 to 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Florence, Alabama with the funeral at 2 p.m. with Bro. Chris Aday officiating. Burial followed in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
A native of Texas, he met the love of his life, Debra in 1977. They married in 1979 and lived in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas before settling in Debra’s hometown of Florence, Alabama. Ricky retired from Mid-South Extrusion in 2016.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Jeraldine Y’Barbo; brother, Ronny Y’Barbo; twin sisters, Glenda and Linda Y’Barbo; father-in-law, David Bee; nieces, Kristian and Denice Richardson.
Ricky is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Debra Bee Y’Barbo; daughters, Ashley Evans (Daniel) of Fayette, AL, and Jennifer Ryals (David) of Florence, AL; granddaughter, Kendyl Johnson of Greenhill, AL; grandsons, Walker Johnson of Greenhill, AL, and Aiden Evans of Fayette, AL; great-grandson, Joshua Ray Johnson, due to arrive in May; special grand puppy, Tito Ryals. He is also survived by his sister, Bernice Richardson (Kevin) of Denham Springs, LA; brother-in-law, Ricky Bee (Beth) of Florence, AL; mother-in-law, Redith Bee of Florence, AL; nephews, Jimmy Payne (Marcie) of Fairhope, AL; Chris Payne (Jamie) of Carriere, MS; Shawn Payne (Serena) of Carriere, MS, Michael Bee (Angie) of MO; numerous great-nieces and nephews and extended family, Michael and Brandi Johnson and family.
Pallbearers were Jimmy Payne, Chris Payne, Shawn Payne, Walker Johnson, Aiden Evans, and Ricky Bee. Honorary pallbearers were Ken White, Jeff Smith, Tommy Wallace, Walter Parsley, James Cole, and Colton Johnson.
The family would like to thank the SICU nurses at UAB Hospital for the exceptional care they provided. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
