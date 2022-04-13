FLORENCE — Ricky Ray Y’Barbo, 65, of Florence, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at UAB Hospital. Visitation will be Thursday, April 14th from 12 to 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Florence, Alabama with the funeral at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Chris Aday will be officiating.
A native of Texas, he met the love of his life, Debra in 1977. They married in 1979 and lived in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas before settling in Debra’s hometown of Florence, Alabama. Ricky retired from Mid-South Extrusion in 2016.
Ricky is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Debra Bee Y’Barbo; daughters, Ashley Evans (Daniel) of Fayette, AL, and Jennifer Ryals (David) of Florence, AL; granddaughter, Kendyl Johnson of Greenhill, AL; grandsons, Walker Johnson of Greenhill, AL, and Aiden Evans of Fayette, AL; great-grandson, Joshua Ray Johnson, due to arrive in May; special grand puppy, Tito Ryals. He is also survived by his sister, Bernice Richardson (Kevin) of Denham Springs, LA; brother-in-law, Ricky Bee (Beth) of Florence, AL; mother-in-law, Redith Bee of Florence, AL; nephews, Jimmy Payne (Marcie) of Fairhope, AL; Chris Payne (Jamie) of Carriere, MS; Shawn Payne (Serena) of Carriere, MS; numerous great-nieces and nephews and extended family, Michael and Brandi Johnson and family.
Pallbearers are Jimmy Payne, Chris Payne, Shawn Payne, Walker Johnson, Aiden Evans, and Ricky Bee. Honorary pallbearers are Ken White, Jeff Smith, Tommy Wallace, Walter Parsley, James Cole, and Colton Johnson.
The family would like to thank the SICU nurses at UAB Hospital for the exceptional care they provided. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
