FLORENCE
Ricky Wayne Richardson, 61, of Florence, AL, passed away October 16, 2019. Ricky worked for Kaiser Aluminum and was a member of the Baptist faith. He was also a graduate of Lexington Alabama High School Class of 1977.
Ricky is survived by his wife, Ramona Castillo Richardson; stepson, Gerald Richards; sisters, Vellaree Gulley and Linda Patton; number of nieces, nephews, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Mildred Lash Richardson; brother, David Richardson; sister, Wanda Richardson.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jason Kujath, Skylar Kujath, Greg Richardson, Shannon Richardson, Butch Garner and Phillip Gray.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Home Health and Hospice for their care during this difficult time.
Greenhill Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
