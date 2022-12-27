PHIL CAMPBELL — Ricky Dale Sandusky, 66, died Friday, December 23, 2022. Visitation will be held from 12:30-2 p.m., Thursday, at Spry Memorial Chapel. the funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home with burial in Franklin Memory Gardens. He was married to Sandra Kaye Sandusky.

