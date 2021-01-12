FLORENCE — Ricky Wayne Brooks, age 56, of Florence, passed away January 10, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 13 from 11:00-12:00 at Williams Funeral Home Chapel. Brother Jerry Balentine will be leading the service starting at 12:00, burial will follow in Guy Cemetery. Ricky was preceded in death by his parents, Steve Brooks and Glenda Biggers; granddaughter, Payten Pounders; mother and father-in-law, Bobby and Sandy Brewer; sisters, Patricia Clemmons and Regina Brooks; and brother-in-law, Keith Brewer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 11 years, Kelly Brooks; children, Melinda Pounders (Dustin), Daniel Hawk and Kim Hawk (Boomer); sister, Michelle Caldwell (Sean); brother, Danny Clemmons; grandchildren, Hayden and Kaylee Hawk, Jace, Easton and Brently Pounders, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ricky enjoyed everything outdoors and riding razors with his family. His pride and joy was his Yorkie (Charlie). He was a carpenter and industrial painter and owner of Brooks Improvement.
The family would like to say a special thanks to Amedysis Hospice and Nurse Katie Looney. Also, a special thank you to Curtis and Amanda Hill and our Waterloo Crew.
