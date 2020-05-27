ROGERSVILLE — Ricky Wayne Holden, 61, of Rogersville died Monday, May 25, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Holden was preceded in death by his father, Lelon Holden.
He is survived by his wife, Robin Holden; mother, Betty Joyce Holden; children, Adam Herron, Dana Johnson (Johnathan), B.J. Herron (Kara), and Jamie Vanlandingham (Chris); grandchildren, Jacob Herron, Cole, Jon, and Laney Herron, and Connor Vanlandingham; brothers, Garry Holden (Janice) and Mike Holden (Sherry); numerous nieces and nephews; and his favorite girl “Missy.”
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
