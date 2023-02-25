DOUBLE SPRINGS — Rieta Kay Scott, 70, died Thursday, February 23, 2023. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2023, from noon-2 p.m., at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home with burial in Old Line cemetery.

