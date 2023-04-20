Rikki Leigh Jenise Thompson, 25, of Cherokee, Alabama was taken into the arms of Jesus on April 16, 2023. The family will receive friends for visitation today, April 20 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee, Alabama. The funeral service will be Friday, April 21 at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Steve Slaton officiating. Burial will be in Harris Chapel Cemetery.
Rikki Leigh attended Cherokee High School. She was employed at Southwire in Florence, Alabama. Rikki Leigh loved the outdoors, camping, kayaking, hunting, fishing, four wheeler riding, karaoke, just being on the water and riding the back roads. She loved being with family and friends. Rikki Leigh loved her dog, Oscar Myer. Rikki Leigh was loved by so many and was a friend that so many could talk to. She was a friendly, kind and caring person who would offer any help to anyone in need. She will be missed greatly by family and friends. She will be remembered for her love for others.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Oscar and Gracie (Tootsie) Thompson, Floyd and Joy Posey, Jerry Brown; grandparents Ricky and Janice Cosby.
She is survived by parents, Nicholas and Pamela Thompson of Tuscumbia; biological mother, Kimberly Richardson of Barton; brothers, Brody Thompson and Jackson White; sister, Mallory Vargas; grandparents, Randy and Veda Thompson of Cherokee and Linda Posey of Tuscumbia; special friends, Amberlee Johnson Brown and Colt; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Stanfield, Hunter Rivers, Colton Young, Anthony Franks, Tanner Johnson, and Colt McCaig.
