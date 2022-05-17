SPRING VALLEY — Riley F. Vess, 92, died May 14, 2022. Visitation will be today at Colbert Memorial Chapel starting at 2 p.m. with graveside in Colbert Memorial Gardens beginning at 3 p.m.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.