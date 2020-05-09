BELMONT, MISS. — William Riley George, 75, died May 7, 2020. Graveside service is 3 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at Joel Cemetery, Dennis, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
