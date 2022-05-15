SPRING VALLEY, AL — Riley F. Vess, 92, of Spring Valley, AL passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Cottage of the Shoals.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 17,2022 at Colbert Memorial Chapel starting at 2 p.m., with graveside services in Colbert Memorial Gardens beginning at 3 p.m., with Bro. Greg Beasley officiating.
Mr. Vess was retired from Reynolds with over thirty years of loyal service. He was a Korean War Veteran. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, and camping.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Vess; parents, Lynn and Lillie Mae Vess; and brother, Gene Vess.
He is survived by his brother, Jimmy Vess (Gala); sisters, Bessie Woods, Opal Patterson, and Dorothy “Dot” Conley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Special thanks to Dr. Adam Isbell, the staff of Avalon Medical Group, Dr. Jefferson Trupp, and the staff of Clearview Cancer Institute. A very special thanks to his sister, Opal Patterson, for being his caregiver for the last eight years; as well as his niece, Kim Kelsey and her family Anthony, Aleia, and Ryan; Pam Fuller, Tommy Beard, and Wesley Beard for all of their help over the last several years as well.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
Commented