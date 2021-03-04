FLORENCE — Rilla Frances Murner, 91 passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 after a brief illness. She was a homemaker and a member of Northwood United Methodist Church.
A graveside service will be held Friday, March 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville, Alabama, with Rev. Scott Coats officiating.
Mrs. Murner was preceded in death by her husband, William Murner, Jr.; parents, Ernest Long and Lera Yarber Long; and son, Jeffrey A. Murner.
She is survived by a son, William Keith Murner (Deborah); and grandson, William Danley Murner.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
