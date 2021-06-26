FLORENCE — Rilous Perkins, 74, died June 22, 2021. Funeral will be 12 p.m. Monday at Cave Spring Missionary Baptist Church, Tuscumbia, burial in Cave Spring Church Cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. Public viewing will be Sunday, 1 to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

