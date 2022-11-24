MUSCLE SHOALS— Rinda Ann Hallmark, 64, of Muscle Shoals, passed away, Sunday, November 20, 2022. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, November 25, 2022 at Blythe Memorial Methodist Church with Pastor Coy Hallmark officiating.
Rinda is preceded in death by her father, Otis Hallmark.
Rinda is survived by her children, Caleb Aycock and Calli Hacker; mother, Lucy Hallmark; grandchildren, Caleb Yaniel, Bryan, Kayla Nicole, Amber, and Shannon; brother, Tony; sisters, Shirley and Robin; and a host of family and friends.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Commented