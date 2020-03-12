FLORENCE — Rita Ann Simpson, 66, died March 3, 2020. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, Florence. Entombment is in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. The body will be placed in the church at 9:30 a.m. Public viewing will be Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

Loading...
Loading...