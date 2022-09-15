LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Rita Genevieve Mullersman Beuerlein, 97, died September 12, 2022. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Calvary Cemetery.

