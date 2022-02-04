FLORENCE — Rita Graben Montgomery, 80, of Florence, passed away February 2, 2022. She was a member of Helton Drive Church of Christ.
A graveside service will be Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 2 p.m. in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Officiating will be Dr. Kevin Moore.
Mrs. Montgomery was preceded in death by her husband, Mack A. Montgomery; and parents, Milford and Lorene Graben.
She is survived by her sons, Michael A. Montgomery (Meg) of Jackson, TN; Douglas Montgomery (Lori) of Florence, and Troy A. Skipworth (Allison) of Florence; daughter, Donna Ream (Billy) of Florence; sisters, Betty J. Parrish of Florence, and Jackie Hibbett of Henderson, TN; grandchildren, Zoe, Max, Luke, Landon, and Savannah Montgomery, and Rowan Skipworth, Spencer, Casey, and Avi Ream; and great-grandchild, Levi Montgomery. We would be remiss if we didn’t also mention that she leaves behind her beloved cat, Poco.
Pallbearers will be Michael Montgomery, Douglas Montgomery, Troy Skipworth, Billy Ream, Scott Parrish, and Lee Hibbett.
