TUSCUMBIA — Rita Jane (MacMIllan) Wilson, 84, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, losing her battle with the coronavirus. Due to the current pandemic, a private service will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, with Ed White officiating. Burial will be at Snowdown Church of Christ Cemetery, Booneville, MS. The recorded service will be available at morrisonfuneralhomes.com on Mrs. Wilson’s Tribute Wall.
Rita was a native of Noxen, Pennsylvania, transplanted to Mississippi and then to Tuscumbia. She was a member of Valdosta Church of Christ, where she loved to teach and taught the 2-year olds’ Sunday School class for many years. She was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, where she served in the Women’s Army Corp. She was a retired special education teacher and served as the coordinator for Special Education for the Tri-cities in the 70s and 80s before returning to the classroom prior to retirement. She was a certified psychometrist, with her Master’s in Special Education. She loved her family and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James; her sons, James David and Douglas Lee Wilson; parents, Beulah and David MacMillan; sister, Joyce; and brother, Percy.
Rita is survived by one sister, Freddie, of Noxen, PA; two daughters, Diane Russell (Sam) and Denise Bradford (Rick); 14 grandchildren, Jamie Overton, Jeannie McNary (Rodney), Jason Wilson (Sarah), Justin Wilson, Lee Russell (Chondra), Missy Brandon (Dustin), Katilyn Velasquez (Travis), Shawn Russell, Makhia Russell, Jennifer Cummings (Matt), Andrew Bradford, Heather Nale (Kane), and Daniel Wilson (Katie Holm); 24 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Rita’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
