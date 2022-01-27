LEIGHTON — Rita Lynn Alexander, 58, of Leighton, AL passed away Monday, January 24, 2022. Visitation will be today, January 27, 2022 from 1-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Officiating will be Chris Miller and Ben Phillips.
Rita was a member of Hatton Church of Christ and a former member of the Town Creek Church of Christ where her husband Ricky served as the minister.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Carolyn Dean and brother, Bobby Dean.
She is survived by her husband of thirty-one years, Ricky Alexander; sisters, Gail Mansell and Bonnie Irons; brothers, Leslie Dean and Mark Dean; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Knouff, Ralph Key, Marlon Rutherford, Ferrell Retherford, Charles Rose, and Vernon Parker. Honorary pallbearer will be Billy Crisler.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com
