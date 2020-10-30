BELLEVILLE, MICHIGAN — Rita Mae Adair, 83, died October 25, 2020. Visitation will be today from 12 to 3 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Center Point Methodist Cemetery. She retired from General Motors.

