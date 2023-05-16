LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Rita Phillips, 69, died May 13, 2023. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Smith Cemetery. She was the piano player at Trinity Life Tabernacle Church.

