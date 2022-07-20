WATERLOO — Ritchie Dale Scott, 63, died Saturday, July 16, 2022. Ritchie loved his Waterloo community and being on the river. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and would help anyone he could. He also enjoyed camping, boating, and riding his four-wheeler.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Vickie Scott; two daughters, Lindsey Mayes (John) and Candace Hinton (James); two brothers, Billy Joe Scott (Viney) and Stephen Britnell (Rachel); three grandchildren, Hunter Waller, Wyatt Hinton and Kaitlyn Mayes; and his dog, Henry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Joe Scott and Margaret Vernell Holiday Scott; and a brother, Michael Scott.
Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Florence - Lauderdale County Animal Shelter.
An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com
