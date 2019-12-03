FLORENCE — Rivers Eugene Young, age 78, of Florence passed away November 30, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center. He was a retired firefighter for the City of Florence.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Rivers Young and Mary Exine Jaynes Young; sister, Martha Nell Payne and husband, Frank; and brother, Johnny Mack Young.
Left to cherish his memory his wife of 52 years, Lynda Franklin Young; daughter, Gina Lynne White and husband, Blair; granddaughter, Cassidy Rivers Beavers and husband, Cade; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be today, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park with Walter Rayburn officiating.
The family extends a special thanks to the doctors, nurses and everyone in the Critical Care Unit of North Alabama Medical Center.
Donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
