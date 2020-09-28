MOULTON — RJ Mears, 70, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. Visitation will be from 6 till 8 p.m. on Monday, at Harmony Free Will Baptist Church. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, at the church, with Lawrence Funeral Home assisting. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery.

