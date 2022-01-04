FLORENCE — Robbie Ann Elizabeth Cummings, age 81, of Florence, passed away January 2, 2022. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 5, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Williams Funeral Home. The service will follow at noon in the funeral home chapel with Brother Jerry Phillips and Jeremiah Wesson officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Cummings was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Opal Staggs; and husband of 43 years, R.R. Cummings.
Survivors include her children, William Cummings (Vada) and Susan Wesson (Jim); grandchildren, Jeremiah Wesson (Sarah) and Jamie Vickery (Cliff); great-grandchildren, Anna and Adam Vickery and Daniel and Maggie Wesson.
Mrs. Cummings was well loved and will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank Joyce Lauhoff for her kindness and the love shown to their mother.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
