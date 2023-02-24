F.1.24.23 Robbie Armstrong.jpg

TUSCUMBIA — Robbie Howell Armstrong, 81, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, February 24, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Steve Williams officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

