SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE — Robbie Sue Ford Barrier was born in Hardin County, Tennessee on December 18, 1932, the daughter of the late Allen and Susie L. Austin Ford. After completing high school she eventually began working for Angelica in seconds recovery, a job she held for 42 years before retiring.
A faithful member of the Walnut Grove Church of Christ, Robbie enjoyed gardening and canning as well as quilting and sewing. She especially enjoyed visiting with her many friends and family.
Robbie Barrier passed from this life on Monday, September 20, 2021 at the age of 88. She is survived by her son, Larry Barrier of Savannah, Tennessee as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Robbie was preceded in death by her son, Michael Barrier and her siblings, Elgene White, Betty Brewer, Nell Benson, Mondel Ford, Billy Joe Ford, and Jerry Ford.
Services will be held on September 24, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Walnut Grove Church of Christ in Savannah, Tennessee with R.L. Qualls officiating. Burial will follow in the Walnut Grove Cemetery at Savannah, Tennessee.
