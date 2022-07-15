SHEFFIELD — Robbie L Blaxton Klein, 91, of Sheffield, AL passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022. There are no services planned at this time.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Fuller; mother, Dessie May Jones; brothers, Robert Blaxton, Julian Blaxton, and Grady Junior Blaxton; and sisters, Elizabeth Kelsoe, Betty Davis, Lennie Jeffreys, and Ella Sue Womble. Robbie was the last of a Dying Breed.
She is survived by her sons, Dennis Jeffreys (Aurora), Jeff Klein (Leisa), and Mark Klein (Kathy); daughter, Margaret Bernhard (Bernie); grandchildren, Lawrence, Keri, Koni, Kristi, Seth, Chad, Bridget, Brandon, Bradley, Jeremy, Jennifer, Averie, Jordyn, and Taylor; and great-grandchildren, Loren, Lily, Madison, Ashlynn, Xavier, Kelton, Maximus, Noah, Luke, Brayden, Sophie, Evelyn Grace, Dawson, Cayson, Emmitt, Lana, Julian, and Jocelyn.
You may sign online condolences at colbertmemorial. com
