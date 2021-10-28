FLORENCE — Robbie “Nell” Crawley Whitehead, 73, of Florence, passed away October 25, 2021 at Helen Keller Hospital. Robbie worked for Xtreme Shotcrete, LLC as an Office Manager; she was Head Supervisor in the textile industry at Reltoc Manufacturing; taught Network Marketing classes; worked with Alabama Mentor as a mentor to countless foster children and treated them as her own. She was one of eleven children who grew up in Fulton, MS.
Visitation will be Friday, October 29, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Officiating will be Jerry Balentine and Terry Bacon. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Robbie was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Whitehead; son, Mark Whitehead; parents, Quitman “Pitt” and Maedell Crawley; sisters, Louise West, Ruth Lesley, Mary Neely, and Gayle Johnson; brothers, Ralph Crawley, Sr. and Steve Crawley, Sr.
She is survived by a son, Michael Whitehead (Linda) of Boston, MA; sisters, Sherry Pomeroy (William) of Waterloo, Sally Cooke of Jackson, TN, and Leatrice Lee Crawley of Florence; one brother, David Crawley of Florence; grandchildren, Devin, Darren, Brittney, Jenna Rose, and Jessica Mae Whitehead; and a host of cousins and longtime friends.
Pallbearers will be Devin Whitehead, Darren Whitehead, Joey Pomeroy, Tilghman Crawley, Cade Smith, and Zachary Gomez. Honorary pallbearers will be David Crawley, William Pomeroy, Balin Tackitt, and Casey Glover.
