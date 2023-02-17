CENTER STAR — Robbie Nell Spry, 90, died February 16, 2023. Service will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Spry Funeral Home in Athens. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Ingram Thornton Cemetery in Rogersville.

