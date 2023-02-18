CENTER STAR — Mrs. Robbie Nell Thornton Spry, of Center Star, Alabama, passed away peacefully at home on February 16, 2023, at the age of 90. A native of Rogersville, Alabama, she was born to James T. Thornton and Clemmie Elaine (White) Thornton on February 26, 1932. She was a 1950 graduate of Lauderdale County High School. Robbie married her high school sweetheart, the late James Buford Spry Sr. in April, 1952, and they settled in the Center Star community.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Alaska building collapse kills 1 victim, 2nd hospitalized
- Deshler students check out career options
- Alabama colleges, university waive application fees next week
- ALEA hosting boating basics/license courses in the Shoals
- NWSCC offering CPR class
- Heavy rains blamed sewer overflow in Rogersville
- Act of Congress to perform at the Ritz
- History of Stewart Spring neighborhood set for Feb. 26
Most Read
Articles
- Fisherman finds body of missing Florence man
- Ex-parks and rec director faces charges
- Titus already earning his keep
- Former foster mother sentenced to 1 year in prison
- Man pleads guilty of stolen valor
- Covenant Christian realigns administration
- Colbert shelter pups get Valentine's treats
- Center Star VFD pair's hearts burn for each other
- 3 firefighters injured in apartment building fire
- 2 face drug trafficking charges
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- A lasting impact: Troop 145 says scouting built character (1)
- TVA: No plans to reopen Wilson Dam to the public (1)
- Missing boater press conference 1/30/23 (1)
- Attempted murder suspect's trial delayed again (1)
- Poll shows support for school choice among Alabama GOP voters (1)
- Liles' focus is his community (1)
- City approves over $33 million in bonds (1)
Commented