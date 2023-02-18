CENTER STAR — Mrs. Robbie Nell Thornton Spry, of Center Star, Alabama, passed away peacefully at home on February 16, 2023, at the age of 90. A native of Rogersville, Alabama, she was born to James T. Thornton and Clemmie Elaine (White) Thornton on February 26, 1932. She was a 1950 graduate of Lauderdale County High School. Robbie married her high school sweetheart, the late James Buford Spry Sr. in April, 1952, and they settled in the Center Star community.

