BEAR CREEK — Robbie R. Shaw, 82, died September 8, 2022. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022, from 1-2 p.m., at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Shady Grove Cemetery. She was married to Billy Shaw for 62 years.

