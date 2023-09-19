HARTSELLE — Robbyn Brewer Cartee, 73, died September 17, 2023. Funeral will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Cedar Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Peck Funeral Home directing. The body will lie in state for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Cedar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

