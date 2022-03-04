FLORENCE — Robert Aaron Johnson, 51, died March 1, 2022. Visitation will be today from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Cross Point Church of Christ. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.

