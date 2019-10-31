TUSCUMBIA — Robert Aaron “Bob” Young, 71, of Tuscumbia, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 29, at the North Alabama Medical Center in Florence. A visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia, with a Memorial Service to follow at noon in the chapel. Gerald Sockwell and Tadd Corder will officiate.
Bob graduated from SR Butler High School, in Huntsville, Alabama, in 1968, and afterwards began a lifelong profession as a gifted Dental Lab Technician. He worked in many labs in North Alabama. He also owned his own Lab for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Ruth Young; sister, Trubye Young Sutton; and nephews, Dennis Sutton, Nick Seaton, and Jason Sutton.
He is survived by his sister, Jane Young Harbin, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bob’s friends were innumerable, for every person he met he counted as a friend.
The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to Dr. Chowdhury and the staff at the Emergency Room of North Alabama Medical Center for their excellent care of Mr. Young.
