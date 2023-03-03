FLORENCE — Robert Alexander, 80, formerly of Huntsville, died February 28, 2023. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at noon at Greenview Memorial Chapel. He was the husband of Mrs. Dorothea Alexander.

