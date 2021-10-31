F.10.31.21 Robert Holder.jpg
LEWISBURG, TENNESSEE — Robert Allen Holder, former theatre professor at UNA, passed away on October 6, 2021. A memorial service will be held at Norton Auditorium on the campus of UNA at 2:00 PM on November 13, 2021.

