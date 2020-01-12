ROGERSVILLE — Robert Allen Jones, age 80, of Rogersville, passed away January 10, 2020. His family will receive friends on Sunday, January 12, from noon until 2:00 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Austin Johnson officiating. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Jones was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and was retired from McDonalds Corporation. He and his wife were active members of Pleasant Valley Church of Christ. Allen was an avid fisherman and also enjoyed woodworking.
Mr. Jones is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Linda Jones; children, Alana Black, Leslie (James) Gregory, Mitch (Shannon) Jones, and Keith (Kimberly) Jones; 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Amedisys Healthcare and Hospice for their loving care, and also to Doug and Gwen Burchell and their entire church family for always being there for them.
